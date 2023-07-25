Ontario Expands Digital Dealership Registration System to Include Used Cars

The Ontario government has taken a significant step towards streamlining the vehicle buying and selling process by expanding the online Digital Dealership Registration (DDR) system to include used cars. This move aims to enhance convenience and efficiency for dealerships and consumers across the province.

With the latest expansion, new and used vehicle sales can now be registered online through the DDR system by participating dealerships. The online platform was initially introduced in March 2022 for new car registrations and later expanded to include trade-ins. Including used cars in DDR marks an exciting development that simplifies the registration process for various types of vehicles.

Ontario’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, Kaleed Rasheed, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, highlighting the benefits for businesses and consumers. Minister Rasheed stated, “Our government created Digital Dealership Registration to help businesses save time and money by making it easier to sell and purchase a vehicle in Ontario – and now used cars are included with this new, exciting expansion to the system.”

Participating dealerships can now complete the online registration of passenger vehicles through the DDR system facilitated by ServiceOntario. This lets dealerships immediately issue permits and license plates to purchasers, simplifying the process and eliminating unnecessary paperwork. By leveraging digital registration, the system enhances accuracy and reduces errors while maintaining the security and safety of data. Although in-person registration at a ServiceOntario center is still an option, the new online system eliminates the need for such visits.

An immigrant from India, Suresh Sinha, residing in Milton, said: “This expansion of the Digital Dealership Registration system to include used cars is a game-changer! As a consumer, I appreciate the convenience of registering my newly purchased vehicle online without visiting a ServiceOntario center. It saves time and eliminates unnecessary paperwork. Kudos to the Ontario government for making the buying process easier and more efficient!”

Since its launch, the Digital Dealership Registration system has gained traction and proven its value. More than 4,200 transactions have been successfully completed through DDR, with over 380 registered dealerships currently utilizing the platform. More than 7,000 Ontario dealerships specializing in new and used passenger vehicles can now access the DDR system. The implementation of DDR has significantly contributed to ServiceOntario’s annual interactions, with dealership transactions accounting for 4.7 million of the total 58 million interactions recorded.

Dealerships interested in participating in DDR must meet certain criteria, including registration with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) and adherence to regulatory standards.

“I’m thrilled to see the Ontario government taking steps to modernize the vehicle buying and selling process. Including used cars in the Digital Dealership Registration system is a smart move that benefits both dealerships and consumers,” said Sara from Halton. “It streamlines the registration process and ensures quicker access to permits and license plates. This is a win-win situation for everyone involved, and it’s great to see Ontario embracing technology to improve services.”