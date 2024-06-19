Ontario expanding eligibility for seniors’ dental, drug programs

Seniors living on low or restricted incomes will see the benefits as the province works to expand eligibility requirements to two support programs this year.

On Wednesday morning, the government of Ontario shared that on August 1, 2024, the annual income eligibility thresholds for both the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program and the Seniors Co-Payment Program for prescription drugs, will be increased for Ontarians aged 65 and over. The thresholds will increase from $22,000 to $25,000 for single individuals, and from $37,100 to $41,500 for couples.

Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s deputy premier and Minister of Health, stated these increases will ensure that more of the province’s most vulnerable seniors can receive the care they need through dental care and affordable prescription medications.

“Our government is continuing to take action to ensure that Ontarians have access to the health care and services they need, at every stage of life,” Jones said.

“By breaking down barriers to accessing these programs, we are making it faster and easier for low-income seniors to connect to the care they need, when they need it.”

According to the government, the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program currently connects around 150,000 low-income seniors to free, routine dental care each year. The program was launched in 2019. Seniors can apply to the program either online or through their local public health unit, with those eligible under the new expanded thresholds able to apply to the program beginning July 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Seniors Co-Payment Program is intended to help keep costs down for low-income seniors who need prescription medication by reducing co-pays to $2 or less, as well as by removing annual deductibles. Outside of the seniors program, people in Ontario are automatically enrolled in the Ontario Drug Benefit Program on the first day of the month after they turn 65 years old. This program covers most of the costs of more than 5,000 prescription drug products. Seniors pay the first $100 of their prescription drug costs each year (the deductible) and up to $6.11 for every prescription (the co-payment).

Seniors who will be 65 on or after July 1, 2024 can apply starting today so that they can benefit from the Seniors Co-Payment Program as soon as possible. In 2023 over 400,000 seniors were enrolled in the program. The application can be done online or by requesting a paper application form be mailed to them by calling the Seniors Co-Payment Program toll free at 1-800-405-0405, or 1-416-503-4586. Any seniors currently enrolled in the program do not need to reapply.

“The health and well-being of Ontario’s seniors is a priority for our government,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility.

“By expanding the eligibility threshold for these programs, we are helping to ensure that more seniors across the province can access the dental and health care they deserve to stay healthy, improve their quality of life and age with dignity.”

The expansion of eligibility requirements for both the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program and the Seniors Co-Payment Program are made under the province’s “Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care” plan.