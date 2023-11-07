Ontario connecting northern and rural communities to critical care

Renewed and expanded Ornge fleet will better connect patients in rural and remote areas to urgent care

SUDBURY — The Ontario government is investing over $108 million to expand Ornge Air Ambulance’s fixed wing fleet with four additional state-of-the-art planes and replace their existing eight fixed wing fleet. This investment will ensure Ornge’s air ambulance service can continue to provide Ontarians, especially those living in rural and remote communities, with consistent access to high-quality urgent care.

“Our government recognizes the important role Ornge plays in providing patients with timely access to care, no matter where they live in Ontario,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Investing in new, state-of-the-art planes is another way we are making it faster for Ontarians in rural and remote communities to connect to the care they need, when they need it, for years to come.”

Since December 2022, Ontario has successfully procured the fleet of eight new state-of-the-art fixed wing aircraft to replace the existing ageing fleet and increase Ornge’s ability to connect people in northern, remote and Indigenous communities to timely access to emergency care. Building on this renewal, the province is now investing even more to expand Ornge’s fixed wing fleet from eight to 12. Adding four additional fixed wing aircraft to the current fleet will ensure Ontarians have access to safe, reliable, and rapid air ambulance services now and in the future. Once the new 12-plane fleet is ready in 2026, Ornge will be able to add two fully staffed, 24/7 air ambulance crews to further connect people in the region in need of rapid emergency care.

In addition to updating and expanding Ornge’s fleet of aircraft, Ontario is providing Ornge with nearly $10 million to move from their existing Sudbury base to a larger hangar in the city that can house both their helicopter and expanded fixed wing services in one base. This new hangar will help better coordinate emergency care in the north, to ensure Ontarians receive the high-quality care they deserve across the province.

“This is a transformative investment in Ontario’s air ambulance and critical care transport program. With a new 24/7 fixed wing air ambulance crew based in Northeastern Ontario and additional aircraft added to our fleet, we will be able to bring high quality care in transport to more patients with enhanced reliability,” said Dr. Homer Tien, President and CEO of Ornge. “This will help us deliver on our mandate to improve health equity, particularly in Northern Ontario and among northern Indigenous communities.”

Through Your Health: A Plan For Connected and Convenient Care, Ontario is building a health care system that delivers the right care in the right place. Expanding Ornge’s fleet will ensure more accessible transport of patients across the province and provide patients with increased access to emergency care, closer to home.