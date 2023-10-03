Ontario Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The Ontario government is recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month throughout October by promoting the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and creating inclusive workplaces.

“The late David Onley, Ontario’s former Lieutenant Governor said to me, the best thing we can do for people with disabilities is to provide good paying jobs and meaningful training,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “Our government is working hard to ensure businesses are more accessible and inclusive for people of all abilities.”

Hiring employees of all abilities helps employers meet their goals and boosts productivity and innovation. During October and throughout the year, Ontario is making workplaces more accessible and inclusive for everyone by funding and promoting inclusive employment opportunities, including:

Once again this year, the Ontario government will proudly participate in the Ontario Disability Employment Network’s Light It Up! For NDEAM event. On October 19, buildings across Ontario, including several provincial government buildings, will be lit in blue and purple to promote National Disability Employment Awareness Month and highlight inclusive employment.