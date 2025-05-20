Ontario budget touches on 4-laning near Thunder Bay

Rural communities may continue to struggle to access funds for necessary infrastructure projects in the wake of this week’s provincial budget, but at least the government remains committed to upgrading Northern highways, critics said this week.

NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay-Superior North) noted that when the Conservative government introduced its $232-billion budget document in the legislature on Thursday, it contained a reference to the ongoing four-laning of Highway 11-17 between Nipigon and Thunder Bay.

“That is a good thing,” Vaugeois said on Friday.

The province says it plans to spend $30 billion over the next decade on upgrading provincial routes, including a 40-kilometre, four-lane stretch between Kenora and the Manitoba border.

“These corridors are essential for public safety, regional mobility, and the success of Northern industries and communities,” the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) said in a news release about the budget.

But Vaugeois faulted the government for being stingy on a fund for municipal projects, which is to remain $50 million short of a previous allotment, despite being bumped to $600 million by 2026.

As an example, Vaugeois cited Schreiber, which she said won’t be able to plan for economic development if it can’t fund a new sewage treatment plant.

Vaugeois also raised concern about a possible deep cut to the province’s budget for fighting wildfires, although the Ministry of Natural Resources couldn’t immediately confirm that on Friday.

“We hope the (perceived) cut is a mistake,” Vaugeois said.

On the positive side, the province said it is bolstering the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund to $110 million over the next three years, and doubling the amount of its Rural Economic Development program to $20 million by the end of next year.

Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association president Rick Dumas applauded the budget for including a $500-million fund for the development of critical minerals, as well as a $3-billion program to “ensure Indigenous communities can fully participate in, and benefit from, major mining and energy developments across Ontario.”