Ontario budget sharply criticized by OCUFA, NDP, OFA

According to the release from the Ontario government, the new budget passed in May 2025 will “protect Ontario workers, businesses and jobs,” and foster a self-reliant, resilient economy. But not everyone believes they will see the benefits.

Investing in critical minerals, machinery and equipment, Indigenous equity partnerships, and a fuel tax cut are some of the items highlighted in the Ontario government’s budget for 2025. However, the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Association, the Ontario NDP, and the Ontario Federation of Labour share concerns over the Ford government’s latest budgetary shortcomings.

While the release from the Ontario government suggests “Ontario’s finances are in the strongest position they have been in over a decade,” a statement from the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Association said the budget is failing post-secondary students and faculty.

“Ontario universities will continue to receive the least per-student funding in Canada, and for the foreseeable future,” said Nigmendra Narain, President of the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Association.

“This budget fails to recognize the demographic boom Ontario is experiencing and the urgent need for more post-secondary spaces. It also fails to make much-needed critical investments in chronically underfunded public universities, which are a driver of economic growth against a tariff war, which will require cutting-edge research and a well-educated labour force to weather this economic crisis. OCUFA has consistently warned of these growing crises, but this government continues to ignore the stark reality facing Ontario.”

Peggy Sattler, Shadow Minister of Colleges and Universities for the Ontario NDP, responded in kind.

“The Ford government had a chance to stop the bleeding in our college sector. Instead, this budget offers disappointment for students, workers, and communities across Ontario,” said Sattler. “Colleges and universities across the province are being forced to cut programs, spots, and jobs, and the government just lays out the red carpet for more cuts in the coming years. In many communities, college campuses are not just a major employer, but also an important draw for residents who keep the local economy afloat. Ontario students deserve to have options to pursue careers that are fulfilling and in demand in our labour market.”

“[The] budget was a missed opportunity to strengthen Ontario and build resilience for the future,” Sattler continued.

“We will feel these cuts in communities across the province. This budget is a clear indication of the grim reality of post-secondary institutions under the Ford government. If our colleges and universities fail, our economy fails. We cannot let that happen.”

The NDP wasn’t the only group to call the budget a failure.

“Workers have been clear about what they need,” said Laura Walton, President of the Ontario Federation of Labour.

“Fair wages. Secure jobs. Public services that actually work. Ford’s budget ignores all of it, and working people are the ones left paying the price.”

“Budget 2025, the first budget tabled by Doug Ford’s Conservatives since the recent election, is not a plan to protect Ontario, it’s a plan to reward conservative insiders,” reads a release from the Ontario Federation of Labour.

“In the face of skyrocketing costs, job losses, and crumbling public services, Ontario’s Budget 2025 fails to deliver what Ontarians actually need: higher wages, strong public services, and decent, secure work. Instead, it doubles down on corporate handouts, privatization, and deregulation. Instead of real commitments to unionized job retention or direct engagement with affected communities, this budget offers little assurance in the face of low economic growth and high unemployment rates. Despite a projected $14.6 billion deficit in 2025-26 and unstable U.S.-Canada trade conditions, the government is gambling on a narrow surplus in 2026-27 based on overly optimistic forecasts. Still, there is no serious plan to make life more affordable or secure for everyday Ontarians.”

According to Walton, Ontarians are afraid for their future.

“Year after year, this government tables budgets that offer no real solutions for Ontario workers and their communities,” she said.