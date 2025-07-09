Ontario, Alberta sign two MOUs on interprovincial trade and more

Ontario and Alberta recently signed two Memoranda of Understanding at the Calgary Stampede, with plans to collaborate on new interprovincial trade and energy infrastructure. This announcement is part of a national plan to make Canada a more competitive market and reduce interprovincial trade barriers following Trump’s tariff turbulence.

“Built using Ontario steel, new pipelines will connect western Canadian oil and gas to new and existing refineries in southern Ontario and will expand export opportunities, including by way of a new James Bay deep-sea port in northern Ontario,” reads a release from the government of Ontario.

“New rail lines, also built using Ontario steel, will connect Ontario’s Ring of Fire region, critical mineral mining projects and processing facilities to western Canadian ports as Ontario builds an end-to-end critical minerals supply chain.”

According to the Alberta Government, the first memorandum of understanding focuses on trade and energy infrastructure.

“This includes support for new oil and gas pipeline projects, enhanced rail and port infrastructure at sites in James Bay and southern Ontario, as well as end-to-end supply chain development for refining and processing of Alberta’s energy exports,” reads the release from the Alberta government.

“The two provinces will also collaborate on nuclear energy development to help meet growing electricity demands while ensuring reliable and affordable power.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford outlined how this response from both provinces is related to Trump’s tariffs.

“In the face of President Trump’s tariffs and ongoing economic uncertainty, Canadians need to work together to build the infrastructure that will diversify our trading partners and end our dependence on the United States,” Ford said.

“By building pipelines, rail lines and the energy and trade infrastructure that connects our country, we will build a more competitive, more resilient and more self-reliant economy and country. Together, we are building the infrastructure we need to protect Canada, our workers, businesses and communities. Let’s build Canada.”

While Premier Ford addressed the impacts of the U.S. President directly, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s official commentary neglected to mention him. Instead, she focused on how Canada’s provincial governments need to allow industry to deal with these issues.

“Alberta and Ontario are joining forces to get shovels in the ground and resources to market. These MOUs are about building pipelines and boosting trade that connects Canadian energy and products to the world, while advocating for the right conditions to get it done,” said Premier Smith.

“Government must get out of the way, partner with industry and support the projects this country needs to grow. I look forward to working with Premier Doug Ford to unleash the full potential of our economy and build the future that people across Alberta and across the country have been waiting far too long for.”

The second memorandum of understanding prioritizes the purchase of made-in-Canada vehicles for Alberta’s fleet of government vehicles, and interprovincial trade of liquor and other alcoholic beverages.

“Canada’s economy has an opportunity to become stronger thanks to leadership and steps taken by provincial governments like Alberta and Ontario,” said Joseph Schow, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration.

“Removing interprovincial trade barriers, increasing labour mobility and attracting investment are absolutely crucial to Canada’s future economic prosperity.”

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli, shared a similar sentiment.

“In signing these two new agreements with Alberta, our government is advancing Ontario’s commitment to building a more integrated and prosperous Canadian economy, while leveraging the strength of our critical mineral and steel manufacturing supply chains,” said Fedeli.

“By tearing down interprovincial trade barriers and investing in strategic infrastructure, we are strengthening vital industries, attracting new investment and ensuring a resilient, prosperous future for businesses and workers here at home and across the nation.”

A joint study will take place to ensure the feasibility of these nation-building projects, determining the optimal route for the announce energy and economic corridors, and how to leverage existing domestic supply chains while consulting with Indigenous communities.