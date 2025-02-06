Online video tells sculpture’s story

Admirers of a new metal sculpture at the entrance to Cascades Conservation Area on Thunder Bay’s outskirts can now learn more about the work in a video posted to Facebook this week.

“The video tells a great story about the project,” Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) spokesman Ryan Mackett said on Wednesday.

The sculpture, mounted at Cascades’ gateway, was crafted by Thunder Bay artist Luc Despres. It was installed at the end of November.

According to his website, Despres’ welding background led him “to become a full-time artist in December of 2016.”

Thunder Bay filmmaker Jessica Graham, who made the video about Despres’ Cascades project, said “it was humbling and inspiring to see how much work goes into every piece of art.”

Despres’ metal works appear at other sites around the city. In 2018, he built the sign at the Mission Island Conservation Area.

Both the Cascades and Mission Island sites are operated by the LRCA.

“The idea is that signs work as both entrance signage and as works of public art,” Mackett said.

A link to the video about the Cascades sign project can be found on online at Facebook.com/despresdesign.