One suspect arrested, one deceased following Atikokan lockdown

One suspect is in custody and another has been located deceased following a two-day shelter-in-place advisory for Atikokan.

The Rainy River Detachment of the OPP announced the status of the suspects in the incident in a press release received at 4:20 p.m. on the afternoon of Friday, March 6. This release followed the announcement that the shelter-in-place advisory was lifted early Friday morning after police said the two suspects in a fatal shooting had been located. At that time it was not immediately disclosed if they were in custody or whether any charges had been laid.

The OPP revealed Friday afternoon that officers discovered the first suspect deceased at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, and that the second suspect was located and taken into custody without incident “shortly after.”

As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old Landin Andrew Louise Oskineegish of Atikokan has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, as per section 235 of the Criminal Code. The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Friday, March 13.

The OPP said that Atikokan residents will continue to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues, and thanked residents for their understanding and support in a social media post.

“The OPP would like to thank the residents of Atikokan for their cooperation, patience, and support during the recent investigation and shelter-in-place,” the OPP said on social media.

“Your assistance was key as officers worked to ensure the safety of the community.”

Residents of Atikokan, a town of about 2,600 people 140 km east of Fort Frances, had been under a shelter-in-place advisory since the evening of Wednesday when police began a hunt for two men believed to be armed and dangerous.

North West OPP had issued the shelter-in-place advisory after a report of shots fired at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, in the Don Park area. “Upon police arrival, one person was located deceased,” the police said in a press release. The OPP had released a grainy, black-and-white security camera photo of two suspects, at least one of which appeared to be carrying a long-barrel firearm.

The shelter-in-place advisory posted on social media had prompted the shutdown of local schools, medical clinics and businesses and scheduled events were cancelled. Drivers in the area were warned to stay away, refrain from picking up hitchhikers and to follow directions from police officers on scene.

The investigation was being conducted by Rainy River District OPP and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner. Assistance was being provided by the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team, the Canine Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.