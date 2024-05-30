Old Fort William ‘super excited’ about new food provider

The Chanterelle has been chosen as the new food and beverage service provider for Fort William Historical Park and will begin welcoming patrons on June 1.

Patrick Morash, the park’s general manager, said they have had a great relationship with the Superior Inn Hotel, formerly called the Victoria Inn Hotel, which provided food and beverage service for many years at the fort.

The change in service providers was not based on the former Victoria Inn hotel’s change of hands, rather it is the park’s policy to switch things up.

“This was happening regardless of what was happening with the Superior Inn,” Morash said. “As a provincial entity, from time to time, we’re required to go to market for a new vendor, and this was just the time.”

Morash said they had a competitive tendering process which generated several bidders.

“We reviewed them against the criteria that we have in place, and the Chanterelle was selected as the new food and service provider,” he said, adding the Chanterelle has come to be synonymous with a high quality of service in the community.

“We’re super excited to have them as a partner at the fort.”

Morash called the pricing “fairly comparable” for dining guests attending events at the park and this year, they will accommodate tours for passengers from 17 cruise ship visits. The fort is one of the top destinations for cruise ship passengers disembarking at the Thunder Bay port.

Morash said the experience gained by the cruise ship visitors has been “exceptional.”

“We’re getting access to groups of individuals that we haven’t previously seen before who are coming to us from all over the world,” he noted. “We’ve had lots of very positive feedback from those visitors, from the cruise operators themselves and the local cruise service organizations as well, that they’re very happy to be here.”

Morash said they have also been hearing anecdotally that some of these new visitors have gone home and said, ‘Oh, my goodness, you’ve got to go see what you’re missing in Canada.’”

“We are also hearing time and time again, that they are so excited to be able to experience the range of Indigenous culture and heritage that we provide to them,” he said. “When they first arrive here, the tour is guided into our Anishinaabe encampment and we hear from them that they are so excited to have that experience.”

This summer, the fort will bring in one of the largest groups of student workers that they’ve had in a long time and will be well-staffed for the summer season. Among the popular souvenir items at the fort, guests appear to be interested in purchasing new items created at the fort, as well as their newly branded clothing, which sports their new logo for commemorating their 50th anniversary in 2023.