Ojibwe version of original Star Wars in the works

A new version of an iconic Star Wars film will be created and performed in the Ojibwe language, thanks to a new partnership formed between a Manitoba Tribal Council and Disney/Lucasfilm.

On Monday, the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council (DOTC) and the University of Manitoba (UM) announced they will partner with Disney/Lucasfilm and APTN to create an official Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) version of 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Auditions for Anishinaabemowin voice actors are scheduled to take place in Winnipeg in 2024. Script translation and sound recording will also take place in Winnipeg, while sound mixing and post-production are scheduled to occur at Skywalker Sound in California.

“This is an exciting project that seeks to restore the Ojibwe language to the galaxy,” DOTC director of operations Maeengan Linklater said in a media release. “Like the Force, our language surrounds us, penetrates us, and binds our communities and culture together.”

The project will also be supported in part by the Government of Canada through the Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program from Canadian Heritage.

“A New Hope, one of the most iconic movies of all time, being available in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) will help showcase this language to the world,” Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge said.

“It is my hope that this is just the beginning of many projects where stories are made available in First Nations, Métis and Inuit languages. Our government will always be there for communities in their efforts to cherish and revitalize their languages, because they are an integral part of culture and identity, and contribute to a sense of belonging.”

There are also plans to have a Winnipeg premiere, as well as showings at theatres across Canada with more details and timelines to be announced as the project progresses.

While there are many Indigenous languages currently spoken in Canada, Anishinaabemowin, also referred to as Ojibwe, was chosen according to Disney/Lucasfilm because it has approximately 320,000 speakers in Canada and the U.S., and is the most spoken Indigenous language in Manitoba, Ontario and Minnesota.

The partnership and project was also praised by Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal, who said he hopes it will work to fix some of the damage done to Indigenous languages by colonization.

“Language is how knowledge is kept and handed down to future generations, within language we can hear our history and hopes for the future,” Vandal said.

“Our government, together with our partners, is acting to remedy the damage that colonization has caused to Indigenous languages. Projects like this are crucial to revitalizing Indigenous languages and bringing them to new audiences, so Indigenous peoples can see themselves and their languages have a place at home, and in a galaxy far, far away.”

A new promotional poster has been released featuring graphics from the film’s original poster but with text written in Anishinaabemowin. More information on the project can be found by visiting StarWarsOjibwe.com.