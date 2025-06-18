OFA announces second year of cost sharing program for participating farmers’ markets

The Ontario Federation of Agriculture announced a second year of funding for its cost-share program promoting the purchase of local goods at participating farmers’ markets across the province. With an emphasis on locally produced food, fuel, fibre and flowers, the Ontario Federation of Agriculture aims to increase the visibility of Ontario Agriculture.

“In our current climate of economic upheaval and trade challenges with the United States, consumer interest in buying local products and supporting local businesses has never been higher and we want to help make it easier for Ontarians to shop local,” said Teresa Van Raay, an Ontario farmer and the Director of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture. “The ongoing uncertainty is tough for farmers and farm businesses, and this is one way we’re able to support our members who sell directly to consumers.”

The program includes a cost-sharing grant of $50,000 for Farmer’s Markets Ontario, building on the success of last year’s pilot program with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

“We are extremely pleased that OFA and FMO are once again partnering to deliver this valuable program. The collaboration between our two organizations strengthens our shared mission to support local food systems and promote the importance of farmers’ markets in our communities,” said Farmers’ Markets Ontario Chair Elmer Buchanan. “By shining a spotlight on both the markets and the hardworking farmers who make them possible, this program helps raise awareness, drive traffic to local markets, and reinforce the value of buying directly from producers.”

“Projects included [are] digital and social media advertising, point-of-sale promotions on market days, and special events focusing on farmers and their products,” reads the release from the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

There are five farmers’ markets in Northwestern Ontario registered with Farmers’ Markets Ontario, including markets in Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, and Thunder Bay.