OCEU picket lines in Thunder Bay receive support from local education workers

THUNDER BAY, ON – Members of OCEU/CUPE 1750 have been on strike since last Thursday when their employer the WSIB locked them out. Since then, picket lines have been forming across the province, including in Thunder Bay. On Monday, OCEU picketers were joined by fellow CUPE members from CUPE local 2486 and Rod McGee, vice president of the OSBCU.

“CUPE 2486 is proud to stand on the line with our brothers and sisters,” said McGee. “These members deserve respect, fair wages and fair working conditions, but for some reason their employer is refusing to meet them eye to eye at the table. With the rise in inflation and cost of living, it’s clear that these members need to make real gains, and WSIB needs to acknowledge that.”

“WSIB claims to care about the wellness of their employees and the injured workers we serve but their actions show us the opposite,” said Harry Goslin, OCEU/CUPE 1750’s president. “If the WSB truly cares, they would make getting back to the bargaining table a priority without delay.”

The union and WSIB are scheduled to return to the table Thursday morning in Toronto. The union remains on picket lines in Thunder Bay, and across the province.