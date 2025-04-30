NWHU, RRD paramedics, share tips for safer use and intervening with naloxone

Since 2019, the Northwestern Health Unit has eclipsed all of Ontario in opioid-related deaths per capita. In 2021, the rate of opioid-related, toxic street drug deaths in the district almost doubled that of all of Ontario per capita and escalated further than that in 2022.

A toxic supply of street drugs isn’t just hyperbole. The NWHU released a drug alert on April 10 because of an unknown street drug of a “greenish” colour that Kenora OPP reported had one fatality and an increase in overdoses. While the greenish substance was related to a surge in overdoses in and around Kenora, NWHU officials told the Fort Frances Time they didn’t know enough for sure to say it was the only cause.

“We do not know what the substance is that is causing the poisonings/overdoses,” the organization said.

“We also do not know that all of the drug poisoning/overdose events are related to the same substance, or that every one of them used a substance that was green in colour. So, it may be green in colour, but we don’t want people to have a false sense of safety if what they are using isn’t green.”

Although a toxic supply of street drugs has become the new normal not just in the district, but across the nation, the NWHU continues to release drug alerts whenever they detect an unsafe supply of street drugs in the district. Moreover, Rainy River District Paramedic Services answered some questions for people who use drugs, their loved ones, and bystanders should they need to intervene in an overdose.

Q: What should someone do if they come across someone unconscious and not breathing, with drug paraphernalia nearby?

A: Call 911, start CPR, and ask if there is a Narcan kit available.

Q: What are the signs of an overdose?

A: Trouble breathing or not breathing, extreme drowsiness, or passing out, pale and clammy skin, slow or no heartbeat, unable to wake the person up, very small pupils.

Q: Describe the difference between a soft and hard overdose.

A: Drugs that tend to be labeled ‘hard’ drugs have a much higher risk of an overdose in comparison to a ‘soft’ drug. Soft drugs can still cause an overdose.

Q: What are some best practices for someone using substances?

A: Never use alone. If you are using alone, there is a free app called Lifeguard. A person that is about to use would sign into the app, and describe where they can be found if they become unresponsive, what drug they are using, and how they are using it. Then they will push start and a one-minute timer will start. At the one-minute mark, an alarm will go off, if the user stops the alarm – all is fine. If they do not stop the alarm, then the app will notify 911.

Q: What resources does DRRSB have to offer someone who is struggling with substance use?

A: Paramedics can give instructions about Narcan and the importance of having a kit if the person or family/friend is a known user. The kits are free from the health unit.