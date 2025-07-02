NWHU, Global Affairs Canada, discuss the importance of routine vaccinations

According to the weekly monitoring report from the Government of Canada , Ontario leads the nation in measles cases with about two thirds of the total national reported cases. This prompted an announcement from the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), and the recently elected Carney government, on the importance of vaccines.

Per the latest update on the Government of Canada’s report on measles web page as of writing, there are 1,871 confirmed cases of measles, and 308 probable cases of measles in Ontario, with 3,381 confirmed and probable cases nationally.

“As we start to notice a resurgence of diseases, such as measles and pertussis, we urge everyone to check your immunization status and protect yourself by getting vaccinated,” reads the release from the Northwestern Health Unit.

“Vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccines undergo numerous tests and surveillance which is essential for vaccine programs and maintaining trust with the public.

The NWHU stressed that it encourages the public to make informed choices for themselves and their families using credible sources of information, and provided the following list of available references:

Sick Kids Immunization Info Line Email: immunizationinfoline@sickkids.ca Phone: 416-813-8101 ext. 308101

Public Health Ontario Immunization (Vaccines) | Public Health Ontario

Caring for Kids – Canadian Paediatric Society Immunization | Caring for kids



“If you have questions or concerns in regard to immunizations, please call your local Northwestern Health Unit office, or the Sick Kids immunization info line,” the NWHU said.

“Due to routine vaccines being delayed from the pandemic, diseases that were almost eradicated like measles are coming back. Routine vaccines for babies, children and adults are free of charge,” reads the release. “We encourage people to receive vaccines before the diseases are in their community. We are seeing diseases like measles again and being vaccinated is very effective in preventing the illness and serious side effects from the disease.

“Please check your immunization records and ensure your vaccinations are up to date. Call your health care provider or your local health unit to review your immunization status.”

While the Northwestern Health Unit is prompting members of the public to check in on their vaccination records, Global Affairs Canada, as well as Canada’s Secretary of State, Randeep Sarai, underscored the importance of routine vaccinations in today’s world.

“Vaccines are one of the world’s most effective, evidence-based health interventions,” reads a release from Global Affairs Canada.

“This is true no matter where in the world a child lives.”

“The health challenges facing our world are not getting simpler. No child, anywhere, should die from a disease that immunization can prevent,” said Sarai.

“Our support to Gavi[, the vaccine alliance,] will help deliver on Canada’s commitment to improve economic growth, advance global security and stand up for Canadian values such as compassion and solidarity as we strive for a better future for all.”