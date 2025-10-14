‘Not safe places to learn’: Liberal MPP calls out government on education

THUNDER BAY — During his trip to the city, the Ontario Liberals’ critic for labour and education said he met with the Ontario Autism Coalition about “what’s happening in schools.”

There are two problems “that are the same, but are distinct” with Ontario’s special education program, Ottawa South MPP John Fraser said. One is what he called the underfunding of special education, and the other is the province tightening their grip on the school boards.

“Our challenge in schools really is about safe schools,” Fraser said. “Underfunded special education, growing class sizes and a mental health crisis … are making our classes, our schools, not safe places.”

“Not safe places to learn, not safe places to work. I hear that as a common theme.”

Fraser also referenced the province drafting legislation that would give government more direct power over school boards and comments by Education Minister Paul Calandra that suggested the end of the role of school board trustees.

The cost of improving specialized education to a point where it’s meeting the needs of communities is upwards of $1 billion, Fraser said.

He said the province could afford to spend the money on education, considering the $1 billion he said the Ford government spent “to bring booze in the corner store” and the $2 billion at Ontario Place.

“It’s a question of priorities,” Fraser said.

“I come from a school where ‘here are the things that are important in Ontario,’” adding that list includes taking care of schools and education, properly funding hospitals and health care, and focusing on the economy.

“Focus on those three things and you’ll cover most of what you need to make sure the province and families can thrive.”

He said the worst thing about centralizing the education system in Ontario is that “the government will not respond to local needs.”

“What does the family do if their child’s needs aren’t getting met by a school board, and they’re not getting a response from the administration of the school board right now?” he questioned, adding that, currently, the answer is to go to a board trustee.

“They go to someone trusted who can intervene or advocate on their behalf,” he said. “If you take that out, who’s going to do that? What’s going to happen to that family?”