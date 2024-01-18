NOSM University hosts President’s Lecture Series

This year the NOSM University President’s Lecture Series celebrates the joy of a career in family medicine. The theme is Reviving the Heart of Health Care: The Joy of Practising Family Medicine. Experts will discuss why family medicine continues to be a rewarding career, explore some of its challenges, and share why medical students should choose family medicine.

The student-led event is open to Canadian medical students and the public. Watch it live on YouTube @NOSMtv on Thursday, February 1 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Learn more at nosm.ca .