District News

NOSM University hosts President’s Lecture Series

fftimes 18 January 2024

This year the NOSM University President’s Lecture Series celebrates the joy of a career in family medicine. The theme is Reviving the Heart of Health Care: The Joy of Practising Family Medicine. Experts will discuss why family medicine continues to be a rewarding career, explore some of its challenges, and share why medical students should choose family medicine. 
The student-led event is open to Canadian medical students and the public. Watch it live on YouTube @NOSMtv on Thursday, February 1 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Learn more at nosm.ca.

Dr. Owen Prowse named new NOSM Vice-President

Thu Jan 18 , 2024
NOSM University is pleased to announce that Dr. Owen Prowse has accepted the position of inaugural Vice-President, Clinical Partnerships and Hospital Relations, effective March 1, 2024. Dr. Prowse is an experienced and respected urologist at TBRHSC and a leader with more than a decade in leadership roles within NOSM University.
