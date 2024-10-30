NOSM University accepting agency applications for Summer Studentship Program

The program, which is funded by the Ministry of Health, is run by NOSM University to help Northern Ontario health-care partners recruit various allied health services professionals while providing invaluable, paid workplace experience to interested learners.

The program is open to a wide variety of learners in regulated health professions:

MD students

Registered Nurse

Registered Practical Nursing (RPN, PN)

Medical Radiation

Dietetics

Midwifery

Kinesiology

Respiratory Therapy

Pharmacy

Physiotherapy

Audiology

Speech Language Pathology

Medical Laboratory Technology

Occupational Therapy

Northern Ontario-based agencies looking to hire health-care learners for summer 2025 may seek approval by completing the online Summer Studentship Program Agency Application Form from November 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025. If required, additional information about organizational and recruitment goals will be requested for submission by January 15, 2025.

Learners will be invited to apply for summer placements with approved agencies in winter 2025 through the NOSM University application process. To be eligible for the program, learners who are born and/or raised in Northern Ontario and studying in a health discipline approved by the program are given preference. Learners should review the Frequently Asked Questions located on the Summer Studentship website. All employment-related matters, such as the selection of candidates, job duties, rate of pay, and duration of the employment contract are determined by the employing agency.