Northwestern Ontario schools closed Friday following bomb threats

Eleven schools across the Kenora District were closed on Friday following bomb threats.

According to a press release from the North West Region Headquarters of the OPP on Friday, March 6, multiple schools in Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout were closed to students following multiple bomb threats. Police say they received information regarding the threats shortly before 7 a.m. and the schools were closed before students could arrive for the day.

School staff members and local OPP officers conducted internal and external walkthroughs at each site, and no suspicious items were located at that time. The North West Region OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the threats with assistance from the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board. Parents of students in affected schools were encouraged to contact the schools or school board for more information.

Among the schools closed due to the threats were Sacred Heart School in Sioux Lookout and St. Joseph’s School in Dryden, both part of the Northwest Catholic District School Board, according to a post on their social media page.

The post also notes that schools were expected to be open for students and staff on Monday, March 9, unless they were “advised otherwise.”

“The safety of our communities is our number one priority,” the OPP said in their release.

“The public is always encouraged to report any suspicious activity that could be a risk to public safety. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.”