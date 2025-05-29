Over 180+ delegates from across Northern Ontario will gather to address homelessness and strengthen social service delivery in the North

Northwestern Ontario DSSABs to Attend Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association Conference in Sault Ste. Marie

May 26, 2025 – The Kenora District Services Board (KDSB), District of Rainy River Services Board (RRSB), and District of Thunder Bay Services Board (TBDSSAB) are proud to be participating in the 2025 Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association (NOSDA) Conference, hosted by the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board (DSSMSSAB) and the Algoma District Services Administration Board (ADSAB), taking place June 3-5, 2025, in Sault Ste. Marie.

With the theme “Human Services: Made in the North,” the event will welcome over 180 delegates representing all 11 Northern Ontario Service Managers who are responsible for delivering essential social and human services such as Ontario Works, Early Years programs, Housing and Homelessness, and Paramedic Services.

“The 2025 NOSDA Conference reflects our shared commitment to advancing integrated, community-driven solutions to the complex challenges we face in Northern Ontario,” said NOSDA Board Chair Michelle Boileau. “As service system managers, we are uniquely positioned to strengthen the delivery of human services that improve quality of life for our communities.”

NOSDA was formed to strengthen collaboration among Northern municipalities, providing a unified political voice on policies and program delivery from a Northern perspective. This year’s event aims to build on that mandate to foster local solutions to province-wide challenges.

Conference highlights include:

Annual General Meeting voting session and several member-led resolutions focused on advancing NOSDA’s strategic goals

Conference sessions to expand partnerships and stakeholder relations, improve service outcomes, and promote best practices in service deliveries

Keynote speeches from industry leaders across emergency response, social services, community engagement and homelessness, including: Iain De Jong, President and CEO of OrgCode Consulting, a nationally recognized expert in homelessness response. Greg Sage, President of the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC), with more than 35 years of experience in paramedic services, from front-line care to system leadership. Jeff Elgie, CEO of Village Media, a leading digital news company based in Sault Ste. Marie that has redefined local journalism across Canada through innovation, community focus, and a sustainable media model.



The NOSDA Conference underscores a shared commitment to advancing human services and creating solutions that are made by the North, for the North.