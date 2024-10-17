Northwestern Health Unit unveils Alcohol Trends Dashboard

Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has released a new statistical dashboard that outlines alcohol-related trends. This includes morbidity and mortality, usage behaviours, as well as availability and cost.

“I am deeply concerned about the impact that alcohol use has on the health of the population in our region. Our rates of consumption, ER visits and hospitalizations related to alcohol, and rates of youth consumption are all statistically higher than the rest of Ontario,” says Dr Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU.

The latest research outlined in Canada’s Guidance on Alcohol and Health: Final Report shows that even moderate alcohol consumption is linked to over 200 health conditions. Having 2 or more drinks a week increases the risk for cancer, and more than 6 drinks a week increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Alcohol is also known to increase intimate partner violence, assaults and injuries, theft, motor vehicle accidents, unwanted pregnancies, self-harm, and suicide. Alcohol costs taxpayers and our economy billions of dollars a year in lost productivity, police calls and criminal justice, and stresses our over-burdened healthcare system.

To reduce alcohol-related harms in our region, the public is encouraged to think about their alcohol consumption, learn more about alcohol harms, and consider drinking less. Any reduction in alcohol use can have a positive impact on health and wellness. Parents are encouraged to have open discussions with their children about alcohol and health. For tips on how to start the conversation, visit Drug Free Kids Canada.

Taking steps to cut down or quit drinking can significantly improve your health and well-being. It’s important to seek help if needed. If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol use, the following supports are available in our region:

To review the dashboard, visit the Reports and Publications page on the Health Unit’s website, NWHU.on.ca.