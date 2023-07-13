Northwest Fires of Note

The following is the most recent listing of Fires of Note in the Northwest fire region. Fires of Note are selected for a variety of factors, including size, growth rate and proximity to population centres:

Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. Value assessment and protection is ongoing. Helicopter bucket operations are ongoing to help suppress the fire.

Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph and is 6,730 hectares in size and not under control. Helicopter bucketing operations continue to work the fire helping limit the fires spread. Values protection is ongoing.

Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 10,182 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines making good progress working alongside helicopter bucket machines to help limit the fires spread. Values protection is ongoing.

Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation and is 19,177 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support working the north and west end of the fire. Values protection is ongoing.