Northwest Fires of Note

Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.

is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support. Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph and is 6,730 hectares in size and not under control. Helicopter bucketing operations continue to work priority areas on the fire.

is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph and is 6,730 hectares in size and not under control. Helicopter bucketing operations continue to work priority areas on the fire. Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 10,182 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines making good progress working alongside helicopter bucket machines to help limit the fires spread.

is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 10,182 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines making good progress working alongside helicopter bucket machines to help limit the fires spread. Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation and is 19,177 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support. Infrared scanning is taking place to identify hotspots along the fire’s perimeter.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow us on Twitter in English and French @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.