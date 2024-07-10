Northwest Catholic District Board announces new Superintendent of Business

The Northwest Catholic District Board has announced Alex McAuley as their new Superintendent of Business.

McAuley will begin his new role in August and replaces recently retired SBO, Laura Mills.

McAuley became qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant in 2011. Since then, he has gained extensive experience in accounting and finance roles in both the private and public sectors. Alex has fulfilled career roles as a Chief Financial Officer for the Dryden Regional Health Centre and Red Lake Margaret Couchenour Memorial Hospital, Manager at BDO Canada, and for Ontario Health as Performance, Accountability and Funding Allocation Lead.

Alex and his family reside in Dryden, where Alex was raised and is eager to begin his new role as Superintendent of Business with TNCDSB.

“I am honoured and excited to join the Northwest Catholic District School Board as Superintendent of Business,” McAuley said.

“This position provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the education sector, an area I am deeply passionate about, in the community and region of my childhood. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and community to ensure the financial stability and strategic growth of our schools. Together, we will continue to uphold the values of Catholic education and make a meaningful impact on the lives of our students.”