Northern Ontario Heritage Fund announces funding for fairgrounds

The Ontario government is providing over $857,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to three agricultural economic development projects in the Rainy River region. This investment will improve community infrastructure and boost agribusiness operations in Northwestern Ontario.

“It’s no secret that Rainy River is a bustling agricultural hub for our region, and with the help of the NOHFC, we are making targeted investments in projects that improve operations for local agri-operators,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River and Minister of Northern Development. “In addition to the cattle sales barn rehabilitation, we’ve supported upgrades to the concession booth, exhibition hall and fencing at the Emo fairgrounds and look forward to showcasing the enhancements at this weekend’s fair.”

MPP Greg Rickford was pleased to announce NOHFC grants of $857,000 to upgrade the infrastructure and facilities at the Emo Fairgrounds. Upgrades include a new fence around

the speedway, and the replacement of the 4-H food booth, and the Sales Barn. – Tom Thompson photos

The NOHFC has given $375,000 for the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society to replace its 4-H concession booth and exhibit hall at the fairgrounds in Emo. The construction of a larger, modern, accessible building will serve multiple purposes and various user groups, while promoting agriculture in the region.

In addition, the fairgrounds have also received $180,000 to install new perimeter fencing around the fairgrounds. The project will improve the quality and safety of fencing around the grandstand and stock car racing track.

The corporation has also given $302,220 for the Rainy River Cattleman’s Association to refurbish Ontario’s largest locally owned cattle sales barn. The project will provide safe and efficient operations for cattle hosting events and other activities and help increase business operations for people across the Northwest.

“We are incredibly pleased with the continued support from the NOHFC, and Minister Rickford’s loyalty of agriculture does not go unnoticed,” said Kim Jo Bliss, Chair, Rainy River Cattleman’s Association. “The support for our sales barn benefits producers across the entire Northwest including the districts of Rainy River, Kenora, and Thunder Bay. Our community-owned and operated sales barn is a desirable place to market cattle and the NOHFC program is a huge part of this.”

The goal of the NOHFC is to encourage economic growth, job creation, and workforce development

throughout the North, benefiting communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $835 million in 6,713 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 10,380 jobs.