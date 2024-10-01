Northern Ontario First Nations collectively say no to nuclear waste project

Nine northern Ontario First Nations signed a joint letter to the head of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization on Friday, voicing their opposition to nuclear waste burial in the region.

“Our Nations have not been consulted, we have not given our consent, and we stand together in saying ‘no’ to the proposed nuclear waste storage site near Ignace,” their letter reads, in part. “We call on you to respect our decision.”

In November, the NWMO is expected to issue a final decision on the chosen site of a deep repository to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste. The 20-year-long process has narrowed options to either a site near Ignace and Wabigoon First Nation, or burying it nearby where the nuclear energy was produced.

Assemblies of Treaty #3, Robinson-Superior, and Nishnawbe Aski Nation territories have issued blanket opposition resolutions to nuclear waste burial in northwestern Ontario, dating back to 2009.

Gull Bay First Nation Chief Wilfred King says the continued involvement of NWMO in the region means those resolutions have clearly not been heeded. His community claims territory between Sault Ste. Marie and southwest of Thunder Bay. He points out that any transportation route would have to pass over many bodies of water, whether on rails or roads.

“Knowing they want to proceed with it, it’s time again that people have to challenge this,” he says. “If there’s an accident or any kind of spill, it’s a catastrophe. How do you clean up nuclear waste? You can’t.”

This latest letter includes chief signatures from Gull Bay First Nation as well as Asubpeeschosweewagong Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation), Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Wapekeka First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Muskrat Dam First Nation, Ojibways of Onigaming, Wauzhushk Onigum Nation, and Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg.

“If and when the spill or leak occurs the harm will impact us for generations and our land will never be the same,” they write.

Notable among signatories is Onigaming Chief, Jeff Copenace, who resigned as the chair of Treaty #3 Chiefs Environment Committee on Monday, in protest over nuclear waste burial.

“I worry it [nuclear waste] could potentially destroy our source of drinking water for future generations; as well as potentially contaminate our rich forests. I truly worry this could put at risk our Treaty Rights and our traditional Anishinaabe ways of life,” Copenace wrote in his resignation post.

“It has become clear that Grand Council Treaty #3 has no interest in my views opposing the burial of nuclear waste in our territories.”

Signature lines representing the chiefs of Fort William First Nation, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, and Shoal Lake #40 First Nation have been left blank on this copy. If those chiefs are signatory to this statement, the letter would represent 12 communities.