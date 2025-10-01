North York man wins Riverside’s September 50/50 draw

This month’s 50/50 jackpot winner, Craig Morrissey of North York, took home $9,162.50, proving that no matter where you live, every ticket helps strengthen health care, and sometimes, it makes you a winner too.

Craig set his sights on a big win by purchasing multiple 50/50 tickets across the province, but for him, the draw wasn’t just about the prize, stating, “I am glad this is also a great chance for me to share my blessings and support back to the community.” Further explaining that what drew him to Riverside’s 50/50 was the bigger picture, “Even if I win or lose on the draw, the proceeds will go to provide health care within the region.”

Craig’s words capture the true spirit of our 50/50 draws: every ticket purchased strengthens health care in our district. Win or lose, the impact is lasting for our entire community.

In just five short months, Riverside’s Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS! campaign has already surpassed $1.2 million of its $1.6 million goal, underscoring the remarkable generosity of people just like Craig. Every dollar raised will go directly toward bringing new digital X-ray units to both La Verendrye General Hospital and the Rainy River Health Centre, as well as the district’s first MRI.

The October 50/50 draw is now live. Purchase tickets online at www.rhc5050.com, stop by the La Verendrye General Hospital Administration Office Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., call us at 807-274-6635, or visit us in person every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Main Entrance of La Verendrye General Hospital off Front Street. Tickets are available in bundles of 5 for $5, 20 for $10, 100 for $20, or 400 for $50. Get yours early to qualify for the $1,000 Early Bird Prize, proudly sponsored by The Barn.

Every ticket powers better health care, pushes our campaign forward, and just maybe, like Craig, could land you the jackpot!