No reports of tornado touchdown after warning, Environment Canada says

DRYDEN — National weather officials say they haven’t received any reports of tornado touchdowns in the Dryden area.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning shortly before 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday, saying that severe thunderstorms present at the time were capable of producing a tornado.

Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told Newswatch Wednesday afternoon that the weather office hadn’t gotten any reports of the damaging storms.

“The warning was issued based on radar imagery alone, so there was a very good indication that there was rotation within the storm as it was passing through Dryden and areas just to the east,” he said.

“But so far, we haven’t received any reports — no photos, no videos, no reports of damage, nothing yet.”

The warning covered, not only the city of Dryden, but also communities like Eagle River and Wabigoon Lake Objiway Nation.