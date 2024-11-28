No movement in talks with union

Talks with CUPW grind to a halt with no movement on changes required for Canada Post’s future

Canada Post is considering its options to move negotiations forward as talks with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have ground to a halt on key issues critical to the Corporation’s future.

The parties have been working with the assistance of a special mediator since November 18, but progress has been limited to minor items. Despite the current situation, we remain committed to the bargaining process.

Throughout these negotiations, Canada Post has put forward detailed proposals to bring more flexibility to its outdated, mail-based delivery model. These changes are necessary to better compete in the parcel business, better serve Canadians, and drive much-needed revenue growth.

However, after not responding over the past several days, CUPW has just informed us, through the special mediator, that it will not be responding at all.

Approximately 95 per cent of delivery teams are full-time

Employees and customers across the country are feeling the significant impacts of CUPW’s national strike, which is now on its 12th day. We had hoped the union would bring some much-needed urgency to the discussions. That has not been the case.

We have consistently put forward proposals that are critical for the future of the postal service and important to the Canadians we serve, while protecting our current employees. Our proposals would add a greater mix of part-time and full-time employees to our delivery model to respond to the daily variations in parcel volumes and provide weekend delivery.

Today, approximately 95 per cent of our delivery team is made up of full-time employees. Our approach would create new regular, permanent part-time jobs, providing greater opportunities for temporary employees to become permanent, with guaranteed hours, schedules and eligibility for health and pension benefits.

With losses of more than $3 billion since 2018 and a $315-million loss before tax in the third quarter of 2024, Canada Post requires negotiated agreements that let all employees focus on the future, without adding new fixed costs that will hamper its ability to compete.