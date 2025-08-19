Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief cleared of misconduct

THUNDER BAY — An independent investigation has cleared a Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief of misconduct, his lawyer says.

NAN chiefs-in-assembly met in closed session on Aug. 13 during the Keewaywin Conference in Moose Cree First Nation where they were presented with the final report by an independent investigator who was probing publicly unspecified allegations of misconduct against Narcisse, said Douglas Judson, a partner at Judson Howie LLP, in a statement to Newswatch.

“The session was brief,” Judson said. “You may infer from that, and the outcome, that participants felt the matter had been satisfactorily resolved and wanted to move on.”

All restrictions that were in place on Narcisse and his performing of his official duties were lifted back in June when the investigator’s report was first received, said Judson.

That investigation found no serious allegations of misconduct were substantiated, he added.

Narcisse confirmed to Newswatch in April that a third-party investigation was initiated, an investigation he subsequently called “a political attack” in a statement released by Judson’s law firm around that time.

Prior to the lifting of restrictions in June, Narcisse was barred from entering NAN offices or participating in NAN travel for reasons of workplace health and safety but could continue to work remotely, with pay, according to a letter, obtained by Globe and Mail reporter Willow Fiddler, that was sent to the territorial organization’s chiefs from NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler.

An elders’ circle was also convened in late July over the matter, Judson said, which had recommended by NAN’s governance committee and requested by Narcisse.

“Deputy Grand Chief Narcisse is committed to moving forward from this and to continuing the important work of his office on behalf of the NAN communities, alongside his colleagues,” Judson said.

A spokesperson for Nishnawbe Aski Nation told Newswatch the territorial organization will not be commenting further on the matter. NAN represents 49 First Nations across Treaty 9 and Treaty 5 in Ontario.