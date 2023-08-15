 

Nipigon police searching for missing man

15 August 2023
Press release

(Nipigon, ON) The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and a helicopter are searching in the Nipigon area. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 60 year old male, named Steven Salo.

Steven is described as 5’10”, medium build, short brown/grey hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen in Nipigon, on Newton Street on August 7, 2023. Possibly driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck bearing Ontario marker – AS84327

If you have any contact with Steve or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122

