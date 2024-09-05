Nipigon OPP respond to school threat incident

POLICE BRIEFS

(NIPIGON, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public that one individual has been apprehended and the Lockdown/Hold and Secures at Nipigon and Red Rock schools have been lifted.

On September 4, 2024 at approximately 1:03 p.m., the OPP received a report of a threat against an individual. In the interest of public safety and in conjunction with Superior-Greenstone District School Board all schools in Nipigon and Red Rock were placed in Lockdown/Hold and Secure.

An investigation was immediately launched and at approximately 2:14 p.m., OPP members were able to locate and apprehend the individual. At this time, schools were updated and the Lockdown/Hold and Secures were lifted. The investigation is continuing.

The OPP recognizes the emotional impact that this can cause, and we would like to thank all members of the public for their cooperation during this investigation. The safety and security of our community is our top priority, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that all residents feel safe and protected.

This investigation remains ongoing. Any person with information regarding the accused or the investigation should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

COLLISION RESULTS IN SEVERAL CHARGES

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A single vehicle collision on Highway 11 that sent two people to hospital resulted in several charges for the alcohol impaired driver.

On August 30, 2024, at approximately 10:00 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 approximately 40 km east of Fort Frances. The involved vehicle left the highway and collided with a rock cut. Both driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported by ambulance to the hospital in Fort Frances for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into the collision determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and breath testing was completed by demand at the hospital.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and charged with the following criminal offences: Impaired operation alcohol and drug; Impaired operation blood alcohol concentration 80 plus; Dangerous operation and Utter threats death or bodily harm.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on October 7, 2024, to speak to the charges.

Fact about impaired driving, breath testing equipment is portable. A Qualified Technician can conduct a breath test anywhere there is a power supply available. If you can’t provide a breath sample due to injury, police can make a blood sample demand that a medical practitioner can complete. If you plan to drink, do not plan to drive.

OPP LAY ASSAULT CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with assault.

On September 4, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to an incident at a local business, in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Assault – Spousal and Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden September 5, 2024.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victim.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are local resources ready to provide support. The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the province of Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for prompt assistance.

WEAPONS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG SEIZURE

(Kenora, ON) – An investigation led by the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB) and the OPP Canine Unit executed a Search Warrant in the area of Rabbit Lake, Kenora. As a result of this search warrant charges were laid against one individual.

On August 25th, a 34 year old Kenora man was arrested for weapons related offences in the area of Rabbit Lake, Kenora.

Shortly thereafter a search warrant was executed in a residence in the area of Rabbit Lake, Kenora, where a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription opioids, 4 replica pistols and items used to traffic controlled substances were seized. Estimated street value of these drugs are over $100 000.

As a result of the investigation, the 34-year-old, has been arrested and charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substance’s Act: Five counts of possession of a schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

COMPLAINT GETS IMPAIRED DRIVER OFF THE ROaD

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – A traffic complaint about a motorhome swerving on the road ended with the arrest of an impaired driver.

On September 2, 2024, at approximately 8:00 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Atikokan responded to a report of a motorhome that was swerving all over the road. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 11 near Armis Lake and conducted a vehicle stop.

The responding officer determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol and conducted a roadside screening test. The driver failed the test and was arrested and transported to the Atikokan OPP detachment where additional breath testing was completed by demand.

A 72-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with one count of impaired operation blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs plus. The accused’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on October 24, 2024, to speak to the charge.

Fact about impaired driving, the offence of impaired operation doesn’t mean the vehicle or conveyance needs to be moving. In law, operation is presumed if a person is occupying the driver’s seat. The onus is on the accused to establish that they did not occupy that seat for the purpose of setting the conveyance in motion. Road safety is the shared responsibility of everyone. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

DRUG CHARGES LAID AT DRYDEN AIRPORT

(DRYDEN, ON) – An investigation led by the Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Dryden OPP CSCU and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, has led to charges being laid against a Hamilton resident.

On August 28th, 2024, just before 6:00 pm, an individual was arrested at the Sioux Lookout Airport and was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

As a result of the investigation, a 21 year old man, of Hamilton, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the following offence:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888- 310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS).