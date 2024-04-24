New tech boosts local emergency Care

Rainy River District Paramedic Services (RRDPS) and the District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) are excited to announce the addition of new equipment aimed at improving patient care, response capabilities and safety for their team and first responders.

Now that training has taken place, RRDPS has deployed the LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System and the MegaMover® Plus across its fleet. These cutting-edge technologies are designed to enhance emergency medical care and improve patient outcomes.

The LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System is a state-of-the-art device that provides consistent and high-quality chest compressions during CPR, ensuring optimal circulation and increasing the chances of survival for patients in cardiac arrest. This technology allows paramedics to deliver more effective and sustained chest compressions while focusing on other critical aspects of patient care.

Local paramedics have added some revolutionary new technology to the fleet, which will enhance patient care. To see it in action, check it out at the Expo this weekend.

In addition to the LUCAS 3 system, the ambulance fleet is now equipped with the MegaMover® Plus, a versatile patient transport system that supports safe and efficient movement of patients.

“We are thrilled to integrate the latest advancements in emergency medical technology into our operations.” said Joshua Colling, Chief of RRDPS. “The LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System and MegaMover® Plus represent a positive leap in the direction of modern health and organizational safety practices.”

This deployment demonstrates the ongoing commitment of RRDPS to deliver top-quality emergency medical services within the Rainy River District.

To see the equipment in action, visit the RRDPS booth at the Fort Frances Business and Community Expo April 26-27, or watch for more information about events being held at all ambulance bases during Paramedic Services Week beginning May 19, 2024.