New rules for personal devices in schools

The Rainy River District School Board Code of Conduct reflects the new guidelines from the Ministry of Education around the use of personal mobile devices (e.g., cell phones, smartwatches) in schools, as per PPM128: The Provincial Code of Conduct and School Boards Codes of Conduct.

Here is a summary of the requirements for personal mobile device use, which will be in place as of September 1, 2024.

Personal Electronic Devices

With respect to the use of personal mobile devices, these devices are prohibited during instructional time unless permitted:

for educational purposes, as directed by an educator,

for health and medical purposes,

to support special education needs.

Students in Grades K-6

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 6 are not permitted to use the device throughout the full instructional day. If brought to school, the device must be stored out of view and powered off or set to silent mode throughout the full instructional day, with exceptions as outlined above. Failure to follow this requirement will result in the personal mobile device being surrendered to an educator for the instructional day.

Students in Grades 7-12

Students in Grades 7 to 12 may bring the device to school, if it is stored out of view and powered off or set to silent mode during instructional time, with exceptions as outlined above. Failure to follow this requirement will result in the personal mobile devices being surrendered to an educator for the instructional period.

Individual schools will specify when students may access their personal mobile devices outside of instructional time.

If a student does not surrender their personal mobile device when required, they may face a range of responses to address this behavior, up to and including suspension.

The Rainy River District School Board, and its employees, are not liable for any lost, stolen, or damaged personal electronic devices.

*Personal Mobile Device refers to any personal electronic device that can be used to communicate or to access the Internet, such as a cell phone, tablet, laptop, or smartwatch.

Members of the school community

All other members of the school community are not permitted to use personal mobile devices during instructional time, unless for work/educational purposes.

Limiting Social Media Access on School Networks (as per PPM128)

School boards are required to restrict access to all social media platforms on school networks and school devices. The RRDSB will be enforcing these limitations for students and visitors on all Board-owned devices and Wi-Fi networks.