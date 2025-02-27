New partnership announced to train Canada’s future nuclear workforce

An upcoming wave of retirements from Canada’s rapidly-growing nuclear energy sector is prompting two Ontario schools to start training the next generation of professionals.

Currently, the sector employs about 89,000 people – an increase in personnel of 17 per cent over the past five years. However, with 30 per cent of the workforce now aged 50 or older, many retirements are expected.

To address this need, Ontario Tech University and Humber Polytechnic have announced a new partnership to train young nuclear energy professionals. The two schools aim to close the skills gap by offering training programs that combine academic and practical experience.

Steven Murphy, president and vice-chancellor of Ontario Tech University, told Canada’s National Observer there is an urgent need for a larger skilled workforce to support the industry’s expansion and modernization.

Ontario has long depended on nuclear power, which supplies more than 60 per cent of the province’s electricity, he noted.

“We need more workers in the industry,” Murphy said. “So, we have brought together a consortium, led by Humber and Ontario Tech, that spans universities, colleges, and polytechnics across the country.” This consortium includes institutions with expertise in both the engineering and scientific aspects of nuclear energy, as well as the skilled trades essential to the industry, he added.

Canada has abundant uranium and a long history of generating electricity with nuclear power since the early 1960s. Seventeen reactors in three provinces currently produce about 15 per cent of the country’s electricity, with most located in Ontario. According to a report by the Canadian Nuclear Association, the demand for skilled workers in nuclear energy will grow as Canada moves toward a clean energy future. Currently, more than 44 per cent of positions are now held by workers 40 or younger. With 89 per cent of jobs in the sector classified as high-skill, the industry requires specialized expertise, the report reads.

“By combining Ontario Tech’s nuclear engineering research expertise and leading infrastructure with Humber’s trades training capabilities, we’re creating a workforce pipeline to meet tomorrow’s energy needs while driving job growth, innovation, and international partnerships,” Murphy said.

The partnership aims to streamline training and reduce the time it takes for workers to be job-ready, Murphy said.

Ontario Tech University, the only accredited Canadian institution offering a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering, will provide specialized training for engineers. The program also includes a graduate diploma that introduces professionals to industry-specific knowledge, allowing them to transition into nuclear roles more efficiently. In parallel, Humber College will focus on training the industry’s skilled tradespeople, such as welders, pipefitters, and boiler makers.

Murphy noted that students in the program will gain practical knowledge in nuclear operations, safety protocols, and emerging technologies like small modular reactors (SMRs) and micro modular reactors (MMRs).

Beyond engineering and trades, the initiative incorporates training in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and business management, all of which are becoming increasingly important in the nuclear energy sector, Murphy said.

Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO of Humber Polytechnic, says as the demand for clean, reliable energy continues to rise, the nuclear energy industry is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth and transformation. “We recognize that meeting this demand requires a highly-trained workforce proficient in nuclear technology, safety protocols, and emerging innovations,” Vaughan said in a statement.

Murphy said nuclear energy presents an exciting career opportunity for young people, particularly those interested in addressing climate change. Many students, he observed, express a desire to contribute to Canada’s net-zero goals, but often consider sustainability degrees that lead to policy or NGO work. He argued that careers in nuclear engineering offer a direct path to influencing the country’s clean energy transition, while also providing strong job prospects and competitive salaries.

In recent months, the Progressive Conservative government has announced billions in investment for new nuclear power generation and refurbishing existing plants. The province says these investments will create tens of thousands of jobs in the sector.

Last month, the PC government announced plans for a 21st-century nuclear megaproject, aiming to establish Ontario as North America’s nuclear powerhouse. Described as one of the largest nuclear plants in the world, the project is expected to generate up to 10,000 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 10 million homes. It could also create 10,500 jobs across the province.

The government says the investment is needed to meet Ontario’s growing energy demand, which is rising faster than expected. The Independent Electricity System Operator projects a 75 per cent increase by 2050, as the province moves toward full electrification.

The federal government is also investing in small modular reactors (SMRs), with the first set to begin operation at Darlington by 2029. The federal government sees nuclear power as an important part of a diverse energy mix and has taken steps to support its long-term development as a sustainable energy source, according to the information on the ministry’s website.

When properly managed, nuclear energy can play a key role in meeting current and future energy needs while supporting sustainability goals, the ministry says.