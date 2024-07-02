New Laurentian president pledges to be accessible

The newest president of Laurentian is being welcomed as a ray of light after a dark period for the institution.

“It is a brand new day,” said Lynn Wells at a meet-and-greet last week. “My door is open.”

Strong applause rang as she concluded her remarks on the future of the institution with: “I am thrilled to be part of it. Thank you for your support. This is your university.”

With most attendees referring to Dr. Wells as Lynn, there appears to be a dropping of barriers. She is engaging for certain.

Staff, students, professors, members of the senate and board, community, and her family turned out for an address that was friendly and reflected her sociable and approachable style.

Two of Wells’s children from Regina and two from Edmonton attended the celebration.

Joining Wells in Sudbury is her husband, Brian Johnson, who said he is impressed by the city’s natural beauty.

“We have now moved to Sudbury,” he said. “It is a beautiful city. I have to say I love the scenery.”

Nadia Mykytczuk, an environmental microbiologist at Laurentian and president and CEO of the Mining Innovation Rehabilitation and Applied Research Corporation, said she sees the arrival of the new president as more than a symbolic adjustment.

“This really signals a change for Laurentian,” Mykytczuk said. “We have a lot of darkness and heaviness behind us.

“With Lynn’s arrival, there is a breath of fresh air. I’ve already met her several times and it is wonderful to see Lynn at many events. She is everywhere. She is making an effort to learn names, to hear the challenges, to hear the opportunities.

“She is engaging and takes time. I am really impressed with her leadership.”

The darkness Mykytczuk referred to is the restructuring that Laurentian underwent (and is still going through), starting in 2021 when it shocked the community by revealing it was heavily in debt and could no longer pay its bills.

It sought creditor protection under Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act as — among other steps — it cut programs, staff and ties to its federated schools: the University of Sudbury, Huntington University and Thorneloe University.

An interim leadership team was brought to see the restructuring through. Wells took over on April 1.

Student Avery Morin has also met with Wells. “It is nice to get to interact with her at events like this. I’ve had several meetings with Lynn so far and she’s been keen to come to every single event and listen to every single project that the Environment and Sustainability Committee wants to undertake.”

Wells has said she not just wants to be, but is, accessible.

“I first met her at PDAC (the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada),” Sudbury MPP Jamie West said. “I am a Laurentian grad. It is a good path forward to have a permanent person in this role. It is a time of rebuilding. I have a sense of excitement from the community.”

MBA graduate Christina Visser agrees that this is an encouraging moment for Laurentian’s turnaround. “I think this important for Sudbury and Northern Ontario,” Visser said.

“I’ve spoken to Lynn about the value of civil and electrical engineering and its significance to mining and critical minerals. She is listening. I think when Laurentian had its issues, it made us appreciate Laurentian even more.”

Mayor Paul Lefebvre agreed.

“Laurentian is a vital and essential player in Sudbury and Northern Ontario’s landscape,” he said. “We will work together. I’ve already had a few meetings with Lynn and she knows we are here to help.

“Laurentian’s success is our success.”

Graduate Student Association vice-president Tareq Mahmud Khan has been in Canada for 14 months. “I’ve met Lynn twice. She is ready to hear. I personally like her. I am very delighted. She is very kind.”

Colleague Samantha Saif Kristy came from Bangladesh last January. “The new president is very supportive,” she said.