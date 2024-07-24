New Gold suffers fatal accident this morning

New Gold has announced a fatal accident in its open pit this morning.

“New Gold Inc. deeply regrets that early this morning, July 24, 2024, an employee operating a piece of equipment in the open pit was fatally injured at the Rainy River Mine in northwestern Ontario,” stated a release issued by the company.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. The Company is working closely with local authorities and an investigation is underway. Operations have been voluntarily suspended. The thoughts of management are with the family, friends and colleagues who have been impacted by this tragic incident,” said the release.

New Gold added that the company will provide additional information as appropriate.