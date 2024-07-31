New Gold adds new faces to board seats

New Gold has welcomed a new member to its Board of Directors, and has appointed a new board chair.

New Gold has announced that Richard O’Brien has been appointed as Chair of the Board effective August 1, 2024. Mr. O’Brien was appointed to the Board of Directors on March 25, 2024, where it was announced that he was expected to transition into the Chair role. As previously disclosed, Ian Pearce will retire from the Board of Directors effective August 1, 2024.

“On behalf of the Board and New Gold, I would like to express my gratitude to Ian not only for his eight years of dedication and commitment to the Board of Directors, but also for his assistance during this transition period over the last four months,” said Richard O’Brien, Chair of the Board. “New Gold is well positioned to take advantage of this significant free cash flow period, as we pursue our goal of being a miner of choice, and a leading intermediate gold producer.”

“I would like to thank Ian for his tremendous support and guidance during my tenure as CEO at New Gold,” said Patrick Godin, President & CEO. “We are grateful for the wealth of experience and dedication he brought to the Board and this will help serve as the foundation for the Company’s future success.”

New Gold has also announced that Christian Milau has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Christian brings over 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets and mining. He is a mining executive with experience leading growth-oriented exploration, development, and operating mining companies with a focus on gold and copper. His mining experience includes Chief Executive Officer of Equinox Gold from 2016 to 2022, leading the company through five mergers and acquisitions and growing from a single-asset developer to a multi-mine producer with eight operating mines. Prior to Equinox, he served as Chief Executive Officer at True Gold Mining from 2015 until it was acquired by Endeavour Mining in 2016. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Endeavour Mining from 2011 to 2015, and Vice President, Treasurer at New Gold from 2008 to 2011. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and a founder of Saudi Discovery Company, a private copper exploration company focused on exploration in Saudi Arabia. He is also a corporate director, serving on the boards of Copper Standard Resources, Arras Minerals Corp., Carbon Streaming Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals.

“On behalf of the Board and the team at New Gold, I am pleased to welcome Christian back to New Gold, and to our Board, at a very exciting time for our Company. I am confident his strategy and capital markets experience will prove to be an asset to our Board as the Company transitions to a significant free cash flow generator and looks to our future as a leading intermediate gold producer,” said Nick Chirekos, Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board.