New funding to help honey producers in wake of U.S. tariffs

Heading into August, beekeepers across Ontario and Canada learned they’d receive a boost to improve their honey bee colonies and competitiveness in the face of U.S. tariffs.

The provincial and federal governments announced August 1 funding of $1.7 million to help the Ontario beekeepers “grow and protect their honey bee colonies from disease, pests and weather-related threats,” according to a release.

The funding will be invested through the Honey Bee Health Initiative, which the Ontario Soil and Crop Association is delivering.

“OSCIA is pleased to deliver the Sustainable CAP, Honey Bee Health Initiative programming that supports beekeepers in reducing biosecurity risks, overwintering loss, and preventing the introduction and spread of honey bee pests and disease within their beekeeping operations,” said the organization’s president, Eleanor Renaud.

The honeybee health initiative provides cost-sharing funding to help these businesses reduce overwintering losses, purchase equipment to improve hive health management and acquire new honey bee stock or queens.

The Western Honey Bee (Apis mellifera) is the most common of the species of honey bees around the world, and one of the first domesticated insects. – Wikimedia Commons

“Healthy bee populations are vital to the diverse crops that grow right across Ontario. I’m pleased that our support through the Honey Bee Health Initiative is helping beekeepers protect their colonies and improve their resiliency for years to come,” said Federal Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald.

The funding will help 206 local beekeepers and 334 individual projects by improving the resilience of their colonies and boosting the competitiveness of their honey bee operations in the face of U.S. tariffs, according to the government release.

“Our government is proud to invest in Ontario’s honey bee industry through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, in collaboration with the federal government,” said Ontario Minister of Agriculture Trevor Jones.

“This strategic investment supports innovation and strengthens resilience across Ontario’s agriculture and agri-food sectors, helping our farmers and food businesses navigate today’s economic challenges. By supporting our beekeeping industry, we’re protecting the essential role pollinators play in agriculture and securing Ontario’s food supply chains.”

The bee industry provides 1,600 jobs and $47 million in GDP, which is tied to the province’s honey industry. Ontario produced 2.65 million kilograms of honey in 2024, which is good for the fourth-largest honey-producing province.