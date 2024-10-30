New funding streams opened for Trans Canada Trail network

Trans Canada Trail has opened applications for funding that will support hundreds of trail development and maintenance projects across the country next year. Local trail groups can now apply for grants through three annual funding streams that focus on: Trail Infrastructure and Major Repairs, Greenway Development, and Minor Maintenance. Applications for these funding programs close on Dec. 20, 2024.

The Trans Canada Trail, which spans 29,000 kilometres and reaches every province and territory, is made up of more than 600 locally managed trail sections. As a national charitable organization, Trans Canada Trail provides funding and assistance to local groups while advocating for, stewarding and championing Canada’s nationwide trail system.

“Our local partners are the heart of the Trans Canada Trail,” says Stacey Dakin, Chief Program Officer of Trans Canada Trail. “We are fortunate to work with so many passionate groups across the country, many of them completely volunteer-run, to maintain and improve the Trail. The projects we help support may happen on a local level but together, they help build a strong nationwide trail system for today and future generations.”

Between April 2023 and March 2024, Trans Canada Trail provided more than $5.3 million in funding to 500+ trail groups. These funds support a wide range of projects including:

Constructing new trail sections and access points

Repairing major damage

Building and improving active transportation infrastructure

Completing general trail maintenance like resurfacing, brush cutting, invasive species management

Environmental assessments, planning, design, public consultations and studies for trail work

Installing safety improvements like lighting, guard rails and accessibility measures

The Trail Infrastructure and Major Repairs, Greenway Development, and Minor Maintenance are just a few of the funding opportunities available through Trans Canada Trail. The organization also offers programs that focus on accessibility and inclusion, climate emergency support, tree planting, signage and trail destination development as well as a Trails Support Program for First Nation, Métis and Inuit Communities and a National Youth Employment Program.

The trail’s closest point to the Rainy River district is the 1100 km Path of the Paddle canoe and wilderness trail, maintained by volunteers. They can be found at www.pathofthepaddleassociation.com.

Trail groups that are part of the Trans Canada Trail network can learn more about funding streams and apply for support online at https://tctrail.ca/trail-funding-program/