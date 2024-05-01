New funding for forestry roads

The Ontario government is investing an additional $6 million in the Provincial Forest Access Roads Funding Program to help construct and maintain forestry roads used for regional travel between communities, the transport of goods and emergency preparedness and response along with providing access routes for the tourism sector and industry. The investment will increase funding for the program to over $59 million in 2024-25.

“Many people rely on this road network every day for travel between work and home and everywhere in-between,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “This investment will keep people and vehicles moving safely, support efficient business operations and build safer, stronger communities.”

The Provincial Forest Access Roads Funding Program provides funding for new construction and maintenance of over 19,500 kilometres of public forest access roads and other essential infrastructure.

“As part of our commitment to improve quality of life in Northern and First Nations communities, our government is proud to deliver targeted supports that lead to a stronger, more connected road network,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “We understand the unique challenges that forestry partners face as part of their operations in the North, and we are pleased to deliver a solution that is beneficial to northern and Indigenous communities alike.”

Public forest access road infrastructure is vital to Northern, rural and Indigenous communities. It permits safe travel within and between regions, enables business operations for industry and tourism operators and provides public access to nature and outdoor recreation. The road network and other infrastructure also protect public safety by supporting emergency preparedness and response.