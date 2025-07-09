New funding earmarked for teachers in rural, remote, Northern, and Indigenous communities

The Ontario government has announced new funding set aside for the expansion of teacher training across the province. Welcomed by the Rainy River District School Board and others, this new plan aims to train thousands of new, qualified teachers, with an emphasis on supporting underserved, rural, remote, Northern, and Indigenous communities. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to support the greater availability of qualified teachers and provide young learners with the tools they need to achieve both success and fulfillment.

“The Ontario government is investing $55.8 million to expand teaching training seats at universities across the province to strengthen the teaching workforce and ensure Ontario has the teachers it needs in underserved and remote communities,” the government said in its statement.

“This investment will train up to 2,600 new teachers by 2027, building a robust workforce of English and French-language teachers for Ontario’s classrooms. To support the government’s plan to protect Ontario by helping train students for successful careers and good-paying, in-demand jobs, the funding will be prioritized to support underserved communities as well as programs that will help students gain practical skills.”

The announcement from the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security was welcomed by the chair of the Rainy River District School Board, Kathryn Pierroz and others.

“The Rainy River District School Board welcomes the Ontario government’s investment to expand teacher training programs across the province,” said Pierroz.

“This funding is a critical step toward addressing the unique challenges faced by rural and remote school communities like ours. By increasing access to teacher education opportunities — particularly in areas such as French, Indigenous education, and technological studies — this initiative will help ensure that every student has access to qualified, caring educators, no matter where they live.”

“The Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario has long emphasized the importance of having more instructional leaders in the classroom, as teachers play a crucial role in ensuring quality education and continuity in learning,” said James McDade, President of the Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario.

“We are pleased to see the government’s commitment of over $55 million to train more teachers at the university level. This investment represents a significant step in enhancing the quality of education for our students and is essential in addressing the ongoing shortage of teachers in the classroom.”

“We are focused on helping students succeed, and that begins with having qualified and ready teachers in every classroom,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Education.

“By expanding teacher training seats in high-demand areas like French, technology and rural and northern communities, we’re helping schools fill gaps and giving students the support they need for the jobs of tomorrow.”

This announcement comes with supplementary funding for 13 Ontario universities, with priority given to accelerated programs, French and technological education, and programs with seats in northern, rural, Indigenous and remote regions. Government officials suggest this will ensure children across Ontario receive a strong start in living with success and fulfillment.

Students interested in a career in education are encouraged to visit My Career Journey on the Government of Ontario’s website .