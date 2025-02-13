New filmmaking certificate offered at Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig

A new Indigenous filmmaking program is set to launch in Sault Ste. Marie, providing students with an opportunity to develop their skills at every stage of production while amplifying Indigenous voices.

Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig (SKG) and the Weengushk Film Institute (WFI) of Manitoulin announced the program Wednesday morning at the SKG campus, located at 1491 Queen St. E.

The Certificate in Short Film Production will begin on Sept. 22, 2025, and run until July 2026, with approximately 15 students enrolled. Tuition costs roughly $15,000.

WFI is expanding further north to address student housing needs and increase accessibility for a broader range of participants.

While the program originated in Manitoulin and is now expanding to Sault Ste. Marie, Debassige hopes to see it grow to Sudbury next.

“The program was originally designed for at-risk youth, and in keeping with that spirit, admissions are considered on a case-by-case basis,” said Nano Debassige, Vice President of WFI. “The goal is to minimize barriers to education as much as possible. That said, applicants over 18 are preferred.”

Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people are encouraged to apply.

Students will gain hands-on experience in all aspects of film production, including screenwriting, producing, directing, and marketing. The curriculum also covers the business side of filmmaking—an often-overlooked component of the industry, according to Debassige.

“The beauty of this program is that it not only teaches students about film and the industry but also how to be successful in life,” he said.

Debassige emphasized the importance of Indigenous people telling their own stories.

“It’s crucial to put the tools in the hands of those who have actually lived these experiences, rather than allowing narratives to be shaped by a romanticized perspective,” he said.

Chief Karen Bell of Garden River, who serves on SKG’s board, talked about the cultural significance of Indigenous storytelling.

“Storytelling has always been an essential part of our culture and remains so today,” Bell said. “It’s how we pass on knowledge, share experiences, keep traditions alive, and bring laughter into our communities.”

Debassige said that in the film industry, employment opportunities depend more on a strong portfolio than on formal credentials. Over the course of the program, students will build a portfolio of 10-15 new films, with help from a production crew from Manitoulin.

The course will be led by Nathan ‘Jonna’ Bouliane, as well as guest instructors for each module.

Bouliane has a decade of experience working on Hallmark and Lifetime productions. He recently transitioned from a camera assistant to a camera operator and director of photography.

Bouliane, who is of Haitian and Dominican descent, has lived in Sault Ste. Marie and has long appreciated Indigenous arts. He hopes to share his filmmaking knowledge with students while deepening his own understanding of Indigenous culture.

“This is a full-circle moment for me — coming back and giving back to the community is incredible,” Bouliane said. “I’d love to see more productions come to Sault Ste. Marie.”

“The fact that we’re able to offer something here in Sault Ste Marie is super important to me,” said Bouliane, who learned filmmaking at Algonquin College in Ottawa.

“We often hear that opportunity is all around us. That’s why this program matters. That’s why today matters. We’re not just talking about opportunity…” said Debassige. “We’re doing something bigger than just teaching filmmaking. We’re building a future. This program is not about learning how to make films. It’s about creating a space for filmmakers from the north to take their rightful place in history.”

WFI is a non-profit, artist-focused training center providing practical media arts education. Based on Manitoulin Island, WFI’s aim is to empower Indigenous and diverse creators through immersive learning, professional mentorship, and land-based teachings.

SKG is an Indigenous-led institution committed to advancing Anishinaabe knowledge, language, and culture. It aims to foster reconciliation and cultural preservation through education rooted in Indigenous perspectives.

For more information or to apply, visit weengushk.com and shingwauku.org.