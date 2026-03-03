Neebing volunteer fire service largely tending to medical requests

Statistics compiled by Neebing’s volunteer fire department show that firefighting services continue to be a lifeline in rural areas where ambulances and paramedics are often not immediately available.

According to a department review of calls for service in 2025, the vast majority of incidents in which Neebing department members responded involved requests for medical assistance.

The department received 57 medical calls for service last year, compared to a combination of 10 responses to structural fires and other blazes termed “outdoor fires,” according to a department report.

Despite the mainstay of medical-related calls, anyone thinking of joining the fire department can do so even if their First Aid training isn’t up to speed.

“All required training is provided once (applicants) become members,” Neebing Emergency Services spokeswoman Fawn Cheesman said on Friday.

“Individuals can apply as an emergency first responder, a firefighter, or choose to be cross-trained in both medical and fire response roles,” Cheesman added.

Medical issues also took up most of the firefighters’ time in the Nolalu area, where about 65 per cent of calls for service were for health-related emergencies, said Nolalu fire Chief Sarah Shoemaker.

Neebing’s firefighters responded last year to three incidents involving carbon monoxide, and seven involving trees that had fallen on power lines, the report said.

Nearly 15 calls were found to be false alarms.

“The statistics represent far more than numbers — they reflect the commitment of our volunteer members who balanced full-time careers, family life, and personal responsibilities while responding to emergencies and serving their community,” the report said.

“This level of service is only possible because of the selflessness and professionalism of volunteers who continue to answer the call, day or night,” the report added.

In recent years, many rural Thunder Bay fire departments have struggled to recruit new volunteers as veterans age out.

Meanwhile, the province has refused to budge on a requirement for firefighters to have a level one qualification by July 1.

Rural fire departments across the province have called on the government to postpone the deadline, given time-related challenges of ensuring department members can meet the requirement.

According to the Neebing fire department report, volunteers donated 5,700 hours of their time last year, including firefighting response, training and fire hall maintenance and public education and administrative duties.

Neebing’s fire department currently has 35 members serving in a variety of areas, including as first responders, drivers and auxiliary support, Cheesman said.