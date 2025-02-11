Neebing endorses patriotic resolution

If Donald Trump spent some time in northern Minnesota, he might experience the equivalent of “a horrible phone call,” an expression the American president often uses when anyone disagrees with him.

At least that’s how Neebing’s councillor for Crooks township sees it.

Brian Wright says he often travels to the state to check in with friends, where, according to Wright, Trump’s bluster about annexing Canada, or slapping it with a bunch of tariffs, has been going over like a lead balloon.

“You know, we all know each other down there, and we’re friends,” Wright said on Friday. “I don’t bring (Trump) up, but they do. They just shake their heads.”

Earlier this week, Wright and his fellow Neebing councillors endorsed a resolution by the Town of Halton Hills, near Toronto, which makes a formal case for Canada remaining a “sovereign nation,” while maintaining “neighbourly relations” with the U.S.

“We stand . . . for a Canada that remains strong, free, independent, and characterized by peace, order and good government,” reads the resolution, which is signed by Halton Hills Mayor Ann Lawlor.

Any efforts by Trump “or any others to undermine the sovereignty of Canada” should be “categorically rejected,” the resolution adds.

Neebing council’s endorsement of the resolution was unanimous. Neebing clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm said the municipality will draft its own resolution expressing a similar sentiment.

Lawlor said the resolutions should be sent directly to Trump’s office. Wright agreed.

“I think we all have to be united behind Canada,” he said. “We have to take care of ourselves.”

Wright added: “It’s tempting to just laugh off what Trump says, but you never know what he’s going to do.”

Other rural municipalities near Thunder Bay may be mulling the Halton Hills resolution.

In Shuniah, “it will be up to council if they want to simply receive the resolution, or if they want to pass a resolution in support,” said Shuniah chief administrator Paul Greenwood.