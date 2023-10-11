National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) and the opening of the Rotary Peace Park and the MMIWGT2S+ Monument Unveiling Ceremony

A lasting reminder of lost loved ones has been unveiled in Kenora.

In honour of the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, on October 4, the Rotary Club and the City of Kenora unveiled a MMIWGT2S+ Monument and the opening of the Rotary Peace Park, at 400 1st Avenue South.

Grand Council Treaty #3 proudly supports the initiatives. The event was marked by the presence of numerous Treaty #3 women, each holding a memory card to honour their missing and murdered loved ones. The overarching theme of the dedication event was “Let’s Build Peace in Our Community and Around the World.”

Key speakers at this significant event included Debra LeMaistre and Kelly Williams (co-chairs of the Rotary Peace Park Committee), Andrew Poirier (Mayor of the City of Kenora), and Chief Waylon Scott (Chief of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation).

Chief Waylon Scott delivered a heartfelt message, stating, “Today’s event was a step forward and continues this partnered reconciliation between our communities and partners. Today, we bridged a commemoration of Rotary’s Peace Park with the MMIWG Monument to illustrate that we are committed to true reconciliation.”

Grand Council Treaty #3 extended its appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who made this event possible, including: The Rotary Club of Kenora; The City of Kenora; Mayor Andrew Poirier, and Council; Meggie Cywink, Chair of the Ontario Loved Ones Commemoration Collective (MMIWGT2S+); and Committee Chief and Council of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.

“The Grand Opening of the MMIWG Monument in Kenora marked a significant milestone,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “This event showcased a powerful ceremony to commemorate the monument’s significance for MMIWGT2S+ in Ontario North. These initiatives and events underscore our steadfast commitment to addressing the pressing issues surrounding MMIWG, providing support to affected families, and raising awareness within Treaty #3 communities. We remain dedicated to advocating for justice and a brighter future for our people.”