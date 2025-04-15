NAPS officers honored with Coronation medals

THUNDER BAY — Receiving a King Charles III Coronation medal is “a massive honour,” Const. Mason Morriseau said after Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief Terry Armstrong presented medals to him and two other NAPS officers.

Also receiving Coronation medals Monday at NAPS headquarters were Sgt. Robert MacPhail and Const. Miles Orakwelu. Deputy Chief Brad Duce, also a recipient, was not present for the event.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief Terry Armstrong pins a King Charles III Coronation medal on Const. Miles Orakwelu at NAPS headquarters in Thunder Bay on April 14, 2025. – Mike Stimpson photo

All were being recognized for their work in developing and delivering Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programming in northern First Nations served by NAPS.

Morriseau said he implemented DARE training in Kingfisher Lake, a Treaty 9 community about 350 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout, and “graduated a class of 24 youth.”

Other officers are teaching in Aroland, Cat Lake and many other communities across Treaty 9 and Treaty 5 territory in Ontario “from the Manitoba border to the Quebec border,” he said.

“So we’re all over Ontario and we’re expanding as officers are getting more training. We’re hoping to expand to all of our communities eventually.”

The Coronation medal “is a reminder that the work we’re doing really does make a difference in the communities we serve,” he said.

Fellow constable Orakwelu said being awarded the medal “is a tremendous privilege … as it signifies heartfelt gratitude and acknowledgement of one’s commitment and contributions.”

“We do police 34 communities all across Ontario, and there’s a lot of work being done (by) officers in drug enforcement and drug awareness,” said NAPS Chief Terry Armstrong, who presented the medals.

“This is just a bigger testament, I think, to the work being done – that an organization such as DARE Canada nominated some of our officers for the work that they’re doing.

“So I think it’s a huge testament to, these officers and the work they’ve done and the work they will continue to do for our communities.”

DARE features officer-led classroom lessons that teach children and youth about resisting peer pressure while living productive lives free of drug and alcohol abuse.

“The community service these officers provide is credited with making significant and positive impacts on the lives of people in the Nishnawbe Aski Nation,” said a NAPS news release.