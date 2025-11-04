NAN Grand Chief trepidatious ahead of federal budget

THUNDER BAY — The grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation says he’s waiting to see how the upcoming federal budget will tackle longstanding First Nations priorities.

Alvin Fiddler helped open the 2025 NAN Chiefs Fall Assembly in Thunder Bay on Nov. 4. In his opening address to the assembled leaders, Fiddler expressed concern that federal spending priorities will not include things NAN chiefs have prioritized, namely clean water, housing, education, health and public safety.

His comments come as federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne prepares to table the Carney government’s first budget since the Liberals formed a minority government in April. In the lead-up to the budget, Carney has publicly stated there will be “generational investments” made in the new document, but also warned of “sacrifices.”

“When I was in Ottawa a week and a half ago to follow up on the issues that you had raised with us … with the declaration of emergency on public safety, we were told by minister after minister, deputy minister after deputy minister that we met that week to wait for budget day to happen, which is today,” Fiddler said.

“But we were also told that there would be cuts on the things that we are struggling to address.”

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation represents 49 First Nations across Treaties 9 and 5 across northern Ontario.

Fiddler also took aim at federal and provincial legislation (formerly known as Bill C-5 and Bill 5, respectively) that can fast-track resource development projects, including in the Ring of Fire, which is in NAN territory. First Nations and environmental leaders have criticized both pieces of legislation, arguing they trample on Indigenous and treaty rights, as well as environmental protections.

Nine Ontario First Nations have taken both senior levels of government to court over the pieces of legislation; in a separate action, Marten Falls First Nation is also challenging Canada and Ontario in court over historical dam development projects amid concerns future resource development will similarly not bring benefits to the First Nation.

“When I was in Queen’s Park yesterday and just reflecting on what’s happened over the past few months with Bill 5 And Bill C-5, how Ontario and Canada continue to fail in fulfilling their obligations and their responsibilities,” Fiddler said.

“Well, we have done our best to honour the treaty relationship, and that is why we have — behind me — the Ontario flag and the Canada flag to signify that real relationship,” he continued.

“I don’t think we can say the same for Ontario and Canada.”

Fiddler encouraged unity among NAN leadership.

“With all the threats, with everything that is happening in our region and our territories, with the announcements that have been made on resource development, on potential projects in our regions, that we — as our elders always tell us — we need to remain united as one,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean that we will agree on everything, it doesn’t mean that we will agree to go in one direction, but that unity that has sustained us for the last 50 years,” Fiddler continued.

“We need to be mindful of that, we need to honour that.”