Muskoka’s most unlikely art canvas? Bear-proof garbage bins turned into fundraising masterpieces

Are Muskoka’s bear-proof garbage bins doomed to stay rusty, green, and overlooked at the ends of driveways?

Not if artist Kimberly Rideout has anything to say about it.

She’s transforming these everyday “eyesores” into creative works of art — and using her talent to support a cause close to her heart.

By creating custom artwork on bear bins and donating $100 from each commissioned piece, Rideout is raising funds for renovations at The Door Youth Centre in Huntsville, a place where teens find safety, connection, and community.

“My hope is to elevate philanthropy all around the community, in any way I can,” Rideout said.

With a degree in art and art history from McMaster University, and more than 30 years of experience painting murals, she has contributed to many local causes. She’s donated murals to Andy’s House, the Pines Long-Term Care Home, and the Alzheimer Society Of Muskoka.

When she learned about The Door’s need for renovations, she knew she could offer help.

“It’s a wonderful cause and it’s a much-needed renovation,” Rideout said.

Marcy Hill, the community director of The Door, explained the centre’s mission: to provide all kids with a safe place where they can belong and feel welcomed.

“Marcy Hill is just a phenomenal catalyst for the youth in Huntsville, and she is honestly just so inspiring,” Rideout said. “You can’t be in her presence and not be compelled to do something to help.”

Hill expressed her gratitude for donors and community participants like Rideout, whose contributions are essential to keeping the centre operational.

“Absolutely every donation counts,” Hill said. “Every single cent … keeps our doors open.”

The art commissions and donations are part of a broader effort to renovate and expand The Door’s basement space.

“The amount of space we have in the basement would allow us to double what we do,” Hill said. “We need to get this done.”

Youth at The Door are becoming involved in the renovation processes, helping contractors and gaining valuable skills. The Door also engages kids in volunteer work to help them earn community service hours for school or restorative purposes.

“A lot of people have opinions about the kids,” Hill said. “They see them out on the streets, but I keep saying to everyone, ‘They’re only out there because there’s nowhere else to be.’ You may see them under a bridge and hanging out by the river and up to no good because … they’re teenagers. But give them a space — and they fill it.”

This is exactly the purpose The Door serves.

Up to 150 youth receive a free lunch at the centre every Wednesday and Friday. On Thursday and Friday nights, about 40 kids return for dinner, followed by social activities like playing pool and Just Dance sessions.

It’s a place where young people can connect and be themselves, Hill said.

One of the challenges rural youth face is distance and transportation to extracurricular activities, sports, and social events.

“Our kids are getting stuck left in a basement on a video game, or are disconnected,” Hill said.

In a world where so much communication happens online, Hill said many youth are missing out on real, face-to-face connection. At The Door, they have the chance to build genuine friendships, feel seen and heard, and know there’s always someone they can turn to.

If more serious challenges arise — mental health, addiction, or other issues — staff and volunteers are connected with local support services to guide youth to the right resources.

Funding for The Door mainly comes from the community through monthly donations, one-time gifts, and fundraising events. The renovation project is estimated to cost $175,000, with just over $40,000 raised so far.

To get involved or donate, contact Marcy Hill at 705-380-6015. For bear bin art commissions, reach out to Kimberly Rideout at 647-898-9278.