Museum fuels Thunder Bay’s motorbike passion

Tourism Thunder Bay is joining today’s grand opening celebration for the Kisselgoff Motorcycle Museum in the former Odeon Theatre on Victoria Avenue.

When physician David Kisselgoff isn’t on duty at the Regional Health Science Centre, you’ll find him with his motorcycles. For the past 12 years, Kisselgoff has been a serious vintage motorcycle collector, storing several classic bikes in his garage.

“I thought instead of admiring them myself, and with my friends, I can make a museum to share with the whole city,” Kisselgoff said.

With his goal set, he visited museums across Canada, gathering knowledge and inspiration to build his own museum for Thunder Bay.

“I came here 17 years ago with my family, and Thunder Bay was so good to us,” he said. “We love Thunder Bay, and why wouldn’t we do something good for the city?”

Kisselgoff says he searched for a space that had to be large to accommodate the bike exhibits.

“We found this building for sale, which used to be a movie theatre, long time ago,” he said. “It’s a huge 8,000-square-foot building in the historic downtown of Fort William, and very close to the Thunder Bay Museum.”

“Most of the collection is vintage and classic bikes, from the late 1930s to the early 2000s, he said, adding most of the bikes have historic value, offering a look into the ingenuity of previous engineers, their ideas and beautiful craftsmanship. There are an astounding 58 motorcycles on display.

Also on display is an array of metal artwork created by Michel Tremblay, who has his own sports display complete with his vintage race bike. Tremblay, who raced in the 1960s and 1970s in motocross, short track and motorcycle jump, and won national and provincial championships.

Tourism Thunder Bay manager Paul Pepe — himself, a motorcycle rider and enthusiast — says the Kisselgoff Motorcycle Museum is a welcome new motorsport attraction in the city that caters to the local motorcycle community as well as something new to see for the thousands of avid motorcycle tourists that the city welcomes each year.

“In fact, motorcycle tourism is so big, we launched Ride Lake Superior over a decade ago, recognizing that motorcycle visitors spend over $25 million annually in Northern Ontario, with $16 million of that along Ontario’s Lake Superior coastline,” said Pepe.

“We created a rider-first visitor experience and educated local communities on how to be welcoming to riders through a partnership with Algoma Kinnewabi Travel Association in Sault Ste. Marie and Visit Duluth and Destination Northern Ontario. The goal was to attract more motorcycle visitors to the Lake Superior region to experience one of the continent’s top motorcycle touring routes.”

Pepe added that the museum also represents a bold capital investment in the Fort William business neighbourhood, which could serve as a catalyst for other businesses to develop in the area.

“The significant streetscaping work and re-opening of Victoria Avenue as a through-street sets up a positive opportunity to support growth for businesses and attractions over the coming years,” he said.

Kisselgoff has received a $60,000 investment from the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Fund for the museum, due to its potential to attract and extend the stay of motorsport visitors.

Work continues on the development of a cafeteria inside the museum. Kisselgoff will be joined by Tremblay, Pepe, and local dignitaries for the grand opening of the Museum today at noon.